It Can’t Happen Again – Leeds United Star Issues Promotion Stamina Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United attacker Samu Saiz has insisted that the Whites cannot afford to fall behind in the race for promotion and revealed that his motivation suffered when the playoffs were out of reach last term.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men have registered just a single win in their last four outings in the Championship and as a result have slipped down to third place in the table, behind Sheffield United and West Brom.











The Whites have suffered a slight dip in form after enjoying an eight-game unbeaten streak early on in the league, but continue to remain in contention for promotion.



However, Leeds will know that early form can count for little, as they suffered a catastrophic run of results after a promising start last season to finish in 13th place at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.





Saiz insisted that the Whites cannot afford to do the same this season and revealed that his motivation was handed a huge blow after their inability to stay in the race for promotion for long enough.



“Last season, when we found out we couldn’t make it to the playoffs, it was a moment that was hard for me”, Bielsa told a press conference.



“I had less motivation because I couldn’t reach the objective.



"It’s a problem I had and it can’t happen again.”



The Spaniard also commented on the demanding nature of head coach by Bielsa and his staff during pre-season by suggesting that it is helping all the players maximise their potential so far this season.



“The pre-season was very hard, but apart from Marcelo, all the staff that came with him, is very demanding and has implements and method”, he added.



“They always focus on details so we become better players.”

