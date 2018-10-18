Napoli Bid For Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Target Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have had a bid for Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham target Krzysztof Piatek knocked back by Genoa.



Piatek has rapidly become the hottest property in European football by showing sensational form in Serie A, scoring nine goals in seven games and also helping himself to four in a Coppa Italia outing.











While Premier League trio Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs have been linked with the Poland international, he also has interest from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Roma.



But, according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Napoli tried to steal a march on their rivals by putting in a bid.





However, Napoli saw Genoa knock back their proposal and the feeling continues to be that while the Rossoblu will be prepared to sell Piatek, they will only do so in June.



Genoa feel that a full season of goals from Piatek will send his value rocketing.



The Serie A side paid just €4m to land the 23-year-old in the summer.



His fine form in the Italian top flight has seen him capped at senior international level by Poland and he has already netted once in his two appearances.

