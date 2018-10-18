XRegister
18/10/2018 - 13:53 BST

Simon Mignolet Should Have Been More Vocal About Liverpool Treatment Says Former Belgian Goalkeeper

 




Former Anderlecht goalkeeper Wim De Coninck thinks that Liverpool and Belgium shot-stopper Simon Mignolet should have been more vocal about his treatment at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dropped Mignolet in favour of Loris Karius last season, with the German then costing the Reds the Champions League final by making two huge errors in Kyiv.




Mignolet, who is understudy to Thibaut Courtois with Belgium, was expected to leave Liverpool in the summer, but Klopp rejected loan offers and then allowed Karius to leave on loan.

De Coninck thinks that Mignolet should have been more vocal about his situation, while arguing that his display against the Netherlands proved he should be a starting goalkeeper.
 


"At the World Cup he showed his displeasure when he was not allowed to play against England", De Coninck told Het Belang van Limburg.

"Maybe he's now played his card.


"He should have been more vocal at Liverpool because the way he was pushed aside for Karius was beneath contempt.

"Simon once again proved against the Netherlands that he ought to be a starter."

Mignolet has made just one appearance for Liverpool this season, in the EFL Cup, as he continues to be firmly out of favour with Klopp.

The goalkeeper's contract with Liverpool still has another three years left to run.
 