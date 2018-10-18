Spartak Moscow Confirm Clash With Rangers Youth Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Spartak Moscow have confirmed that they have made an agreement with Rangers over an Under-20s clash between the two sides ahead of their Europa League game next week.



The Light Blues, who have become the early pace-setters in Group G of the Europa League this season, will play Spartak Moscow at Ibrox next Thursday.











Rangers have also managed to convince their Russian counterparts over the possibility of a game between the Under-20 sides of both teams prior to the Europa League clash.



An official statement from Spartak Moscow confirmed that their youth team will travel to Glasgow for the game against Rangers, while the Gers will also allow their Under-20s side to travel to Russia and play a game there during the reverse fixture.





Steven Gerrard is believed to have initiated the proposal after having previously managed to conduct a similar game against Spartak Moscow during his time with the academy at Liverpool.



“We will bring our youth team to play a game in Glasgow and then the players will go to Ibrox for the game at night. Rangers have also agreed to bring a youth team to Moscow”, an official statement from Spartak Moscow read.



“The instigator for these games between the youth sides is Steven Gerrard, the manager of Rangers.



"Last season, he brought his Liverpool team to Moscow to play a friendly and insisted his Rangers team meet us again.”



Rangers Under-20s beat the likes of Bayern Munich, Leicester City and FC Copenhagen last season to highlight their rise at youth level.

