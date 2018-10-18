Steven Gerrard Deserves Rangers Success – Robert Pires

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires has insisted that Steven Gerrard deserves the success he is enjoying at Rangers and revealed that he has no plans to get into management himself.



Gerrard has enjoyed a stellar start to his life as a manager with the Old Firm giants and is yet to lose a game at home so far this season.











The early signs of a resurgence at Ibrox have been nothing short of spectacular and the win over league leaders Hearts prior to the international break will act as a huge spring in their step.



The Gers are also the leaders in Group G of the Europa League and their performances both at home and away in the competition have been promising.





Pires, who was a midfield adversary of Gerrard during their respective playing careers in the Premier League, insisted that the former Liverpool captain deserves the success he is enjoying in Glasgow.



"I know Steven Gerrard is doing well for Rangers and I’m happy for him because he deserves it”, Pires was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“He was a great player and now he tries to be contribute towards being a good manager with Rangers.”



The Frenchman also revealed that he has no intention of following in the footsteps of Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira into senior level management in the future.



“It’s not in my plans to be a manager. It’s a great job but it’s very, very difficult – very hard, very intense”, he continued.



“It’s every day.



"It’s very important to see new faces on the bench, such as Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry or Patrick Vieira, who has just joined Nice in Ligue 1.



“It’s important for people to see these guys emerging to help the new generation because football is changing.”

