There’s Reason Sunderland Are Playing League One Football – Shrewsbury Boss John Askey

Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey has sought to boost his side's confidence ahead of their meeting with Sunderland by insisting the Black Cats are in League One for a reason.



Jack Ross' side are fifth in the League One standings and are looking to bounce back up to the Championship, with the Black Cats widely considered as having a good chance to do so.











Sunderland head to Shrewsbury on Saturday as firm favourites to pick up three points, but Askey is keen to build belief in his players' ability to compete with the Black Cats.



Askey insists that there is a reason Sunderland are now plying their trade in League One.





"You want to do well every week, but games like this are a little bit more special", Askey told his club's official site.



"We just need to keep believing in what we are doing and hopefully we can perform against one of the better teams in the league.



"You have to realise that they are in League One and they are in this league for a reason.



"The squad is obviously strong and they have good players, but it’s a good opportunity for our players to show what they can do."



And Askey believes that there is little reason his Shrewsbury side cannot take all three points.



"Who ever you play – you have always got a chance and Sunderland are in League One for a reason.



"There is no reason why we can’t go into the game believing we can’t win it."



Shrewsbury sit a lowly 17th in the League One table, but have won their last two home games, scoring seven goals and conceding none.

