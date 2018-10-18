Usain Bolt Won’t Be Good Enough In 100 Years – Former Liverpool Defender Markus Babbel

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel has dubbed Usain Bolt's foray into football a PR stunt and says the Jamaican would not be good enough even if he played for 100 years.



The former sprinter, who holds the world record in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4×100 metres relay, has been training with Australian club Central Coast Mariners as he bids to start his football career.











Earlier this month Bolt scored twice for Central Coast Mariners in a friendly, while this week he rejected a contract offer from Malta-based club Valletta.



Babbel, who was part of Liverpool's treble winning side of 2001, is now in charge of Australian club Western Sydney Wanderers and has given his view on Bolt.





The 46-year-old told Swiss daily Blick when asked about Bolt: "In terms of PR it has been sensational.



"The A League receives a lot of attention through him. But honestly, I can't take it seriously.



"I have watched him play.



"With all due respect, that won't be good enough in a hundred years.



"As a player I'd feel like I'd been taken for a ride."



Bolt has set playing for Liverpool's rivals Manchester United as his dream in the game.



Babbel, who has previously managed Stuttgart, Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim and Luzern, was appointed Western Sydney Wanderers boss in May this year.

