Use This To Believe In Yourself, Mauricio Pochettino Tells Spurs Midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Spurs midfielder Eric Dier must use the comparisons with Sergio Busquets as a platform to improve and maintain his standards.



Dier was firmly in the limelight during England’s win against Spain at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Monday night during their UEFA Nations League clash in Seville.











The midfielder adopted a robust approach against the hosts on the night as he rattled Spain with his tenacious tackling and ball retention skills in the middle of the park.



The 24-year-old’s performance against Luis Enrique’s men was credited with comparisons to Busquets from former England manager Sam Allardyce.





Pochettino insisted that Dier must use the kind words as a platform to improve and maintain his standards at the highest level if he is to live up to the likes of Busquets for both club and country.



“I am so happy that a manager like Sam Allardyce praised our player. I am so happy”, Pochettino said in a press conference.



“Of course I respect his opinion. It’s very nice words or comparison for Eric.



"It’s a thing that he needs to use to believe in himself and improve every time.”



Dier has so far won 36 caps for England since making his international bow in 2015.

