You See We’ve Improved – West Ham Star Urges Side To Carry Form Into Spurs Game

West Ham United shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski thinks that the Hammers have improved drastically in recent weeks, but insisted that they need to take their form into the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.



Fabianksi, who joined the east London outfit from Swansea on a £7m deal in the summer, has been a star performer for the Hammers having played every single minute of their league campaign so far.











The Poland International is now preparing for his first London derby in claret and blue as Manuel Pellegrini’s men aim to bounce back from their defeat against Brighton with a positive result over Spurs on Saturday.



The 33-year-old is no stranger to facing the north London outfit in a derby game, courtesy of his time at the Emirates with Arsenal, and admitted that the Hammers have improved massively from their poor start.





Fabianski also insisted that it is important for West Ham to bring that confidence into the game against Spurs as they aim to continue their commendable turnaround of form at home in recent weeks.



"I’m looking forward to the atmosphere on Saturday”, Fabianski was quoted as saying by his club's official site, while speaking at the launch of the 2018 Lycamobile Cup.



“I’ve always enjoyed playing against Spurs – it has a nice atmosphere to it so I’m guessing it won’t be any different.



"We just have to prepare ourselves well during the week and have a good game on Saturday, and make sure that the fans will be proud and happy after our performance.



"You can see that we have improved, especially playing at home and the recent results here have been very good so hopefully that will continue this Saturday.”

