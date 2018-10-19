XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/10/2018 - 15:14 BST

Can’t Think About Transfer Window Yet, Alvaro Morata Has Done Better – Maurizio Sarri

 




Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has brushed off questions over Alvaro Morata, who he thinks is improving, and insists he cannot yet think about the January transfer window.

Olivier Giroud is Sarri's first choice up top for Chelsea and it has been suggested an unhappy Morata will look for the Stamford Bridge exit door in the new year.




But Sarri, who thinks Morata has upped his performances in recent weeks, is in no mood to think about what might happen when the transfer window swings back open in around ten weeks' time.

Sarri told a press conference: "I am not able to think about the market at the moment.
 


"I am completely focused on improving my team and my players.

"In the last month Morata has played better, and in the last three days I have seen him [do] very well in training."


Morata has managed only three goals in eleven outings, across all competitions, for Chelsea so far this season and Sarri has only handed him 363 minutes of Premier League football, out of a possible 630.

The Spaniard is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2022 and will turn 26 years old later this month.
 