Don’t Care About Champions League, Glad Out of EFL Cup – Liverpool Legend Explains Focus

Liverpool legend Ray Houghton has declared he does not care what the Reds do in the Champions League this season and is also glad they are out of the EFL Cup, as the Premier League title must be their focus.



The Merseyside giants reached the final of the Champions League last season, but ultimately came up short against Real Madrid, with two big goalkeeping errors from Loris Karius proving key.











Reds fans have been hopeful of their side going one better in this season's edition, but Houghton claims he is not concerned by what happens in Europe.



And in Liverpool's hunt for the league title, the former Republic of Ireland international is also pleased the club have one less competition to worry about following elimination from the EFL Cup.





Houghton said on LFC TV: "I'm not worried about the Champions League personally. As a fan, I don't care what they do in the Champions League.



"I'm glad we're out of the League Cup [even though] that might not go down well with a lot of Liverpool fans.



"I'm more interested in what we do in the league this season.



"28/29 years waiting for a league title is far too long.



"All of our focus should be on the Premier League title."



Liverpool, who are in action away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, are in third in the league, level on points with second placed Chelsea and leaders Manchester City.

