06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/10/2018 - 12:17 BST

Got Until Christmas – Chelsea Star’s Father Warns Blues On Son’s Situation

 




Andreas Christensen's father and agent has admitted if his son cannot break into the Chelsea side by Christmas then a transfer away from Stamford Bridge will be requested in the new year – and a loan will not do the trick.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has preferred a centre-back pairing of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz, and the Italian tactician is reluctant to chop and change.




Christensen has already expressed his unhappiness at the situation, which is seeing him kicking his feet on the bench and not receiving playing time he views as vital.

The defender's father, who also acts as his agent, has now made clear that if the situation does not change then a move will be sought.
 


Steen Christensen told TV3 Sport: "If the situation does not change around Christmas, we will plan to have a chat with Chelsea and say 'OK, what can we do for Andreas? Can we get a change of club?'"

And Steen is clear that a loan switch will not to the trick for his son, who would be looking to move on permanently.


"It's either Chelsea, or he has to switch clubs.

"I do not think a loan is the best solution for Andreas, so it's either or.

"I am convinced that we will try to get a move for Andreas in the winter if he does still not get playing time, around Christmas, otherwise something will have to happen."

Sarri's reluctance to rotate his centre-backs has also led to Gary Cahill becoming unhappy and the experienced defender has also indicated he will seek a move in the January transfer window.
 