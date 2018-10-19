He’s Not Out And Out Striker – Leeds United Legend Weighs In On Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that Tyler Roberts is not an out and out striker and feels Kemar Roofe could play up top for the Whites against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.



Roofe has been out injured in recent weeks, something which has given Roberts the chance to play up front and the former West Brom man has taken his chance, scoring three goals and providing one assist in his six Championship games.











But Roofe is now fit again, pushing to play at Ewood Park, and Gray thinks that when measuring him up against Roberts, it should be noted the 19-year-old is not a natural striker.



"I don't think he is an out and out striker", Gray told LUTV.





"Kemar Roofe, you look at him, I wouldn't say he is actually an out and out centre forward.



"But Kemar Roofe has led that line very well, his hold up play, gets into the box, scoring goals."



Leeds spent big to sign striker Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window, but the hitman is currently sidelined with an injury.



Roofe has featured in six Championship games for Leeds in the current campaign, scoring four times and chipping in with two assists for his team-mates.

