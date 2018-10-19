I Thought I Was Finished At Rangers, Gers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has admitted he thought his time at Ibrox was over.



Halliday found himself surplus to requirements under Pedro Caixinha last summer and the Portuguese tactician shipped him out on loan to Azerbaijan, with the midfielder joining Gabala.











The 27-year-old struggled to make an impact away from Ibrox and saw his loan deal terminated in January, by which time Caixinha had been sacked.



Halliday was again tipped to be moved on in the summer this year, but Rangers boss Steven Gerrard kept hold of him and has handed him regular playing opportunities – something for which the boyhood Ger is grateful.





Halliday told a press conference: "I didn't think my future was at Rangers but thankfully the manager gave me that chance and showed faith in me.



"It's up to me to repay that faith."



Rangers are in action away at Hamilton on Sunday and, having not won on the road in the Scottish Premiership this season, Halliday knows they need to improve.



"We have made Ibrox a bit of a fortress this season and we need to start taking these performances into the away games", he added.



Halliday, who spent time in the youth ranks at Rangers but launched his professional career at Livingston, joined the Gers in 2015.

