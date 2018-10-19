It Is Clear – Cagliari President Comments On Situation of Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella

Follow @insidefutbol





Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has commented on the future of in-demand Nicolo Barella, who has been linked with sides such as Inter and Liverpool.



Barella, now a full Italy international with two caps to his name, has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe and his potential has been noted by a number of clubs.











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a firm fan, while Inter head a host of Italian sides looking at keeping the 21-year-old in Serie A.



Giulini is well aware of just how coveted Barella is and admits he would be the happiest man in the world if the midfielder stays put.





But the president concedes that Barella wants to play Champions League football, which is not possible at Cagliari now.



"His explosion is thanks to [coach Rolando] Maran, because in him Nicolo has finally found a coach that gives him a lot", Giulini told Italian daily Tuttosport.



"If he were to stay, I would be the happiest in the world.



"But it is clear that he has the ambition to play in the Champions League and here, at the moment, he cannot play in it."



Cagliari currently sit in 13th spot in the Serie A standings after taking nine points from their opening eight league games.



It remains to be seen if Cagliari will be able to fend off suitors in January and keep Barella until the end of the season.

