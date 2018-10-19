XRegister
19/10/2018 - 14:07 BST

Old Trafford Goal Let Everyone Know About Harry Wilson’s Free-Kicks – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lauded Harry Wilson for his superb free-kick against Manchester United in the EFL Cup, but admits it did not come as a surprise for him.

With Manchester United winning 1-0 at Old Trafford, Wilson, on loan at Derby County, lined up a free-kick from around 25 yards out, whipping it with his left foot into the top corner.




Derby ultimately ran out winners, knocking Manchester United out of the EFL Cup.

He again came up with a superb free-kick over the international break for Wales, curling an effort round the wall against the Republic of Ireland.
 


Klopp was not surprised by what Wilson did over the international break and says since the Manchester United game, his free-kicks are well known.

Asked at a press conference for Liverpool's positives over the international break, Klopp replied: "Since the Man Utd game we know about Harry Wilson's free-kick skills.


"I knew it before, but it was quite impressive live on telly."

Wilson is looking to continue his development at Derby under the tutelage of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

He will have another chance to help the Rams shock Premier League big boys when Derby head to Stamford Bridge at the end of this month in the EFL Cup fourth round.
 