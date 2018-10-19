Scott Brown Would Be Crazy To Leave Celtic – Former Scotland Star Amid Australia Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson says that Scott Brown would be crazy to quit Celtic, amid suggestions he could move to Australian side Western Melbourne.



Celtic skipper Brown has been linked with the Australian club, who are waiting to hear whether they will become an expansion team in the A-League.











It has been claimed if Western Melbourne are picked, then they will move to tempt Brown to see out his career in the comfortable surroundings of Australia.



Brown has entered the final year of his contract at Celtic, though talks on a new deal are ongoing and Ferguson expects him to sign, with a coaching role then likely to be on the horizon when he does decide to hang up his boots.





And the former Scotland midfielder thinks Brown would be crazy to leave Celtic Park.



"I know he's coming to the end of his contract, but I am more than positive that in the next few weeks he will sign a new one for Celtic", he said on PLZ Soccer.



"I still think he's got another two or three years in him.



"And there's obviously going to be a coaching post there after it.



"So I think he would be crazy to even consider going elsewhere", Ferguson added.



Brown, 33, is the current PFA Scotland Player of the Year.

