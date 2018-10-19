XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/10/2018 - 21:27 BST

Scott Brown Would Be Crazy To Leave Celtic – Former Scotland Star Amid Australia Link

 




Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson says that Scott Brown would be crazy to quit Celtic, amid suggestions he could move to Australian side Western Melbourne.

Celtic skipper Brown has been linked with the Australian club, who are waiting to hear whether they will become an expansion team in the A-League.




It has been claimed if Western Melbourne are picked, then they will move to tempt Brown to see out his career in the comfortable surroundings of Australia.

Brown has entered the final year of his contract at Celtic, though talks on a new deal are ongoing and Ferguson expects him to sign, with a coaching role then likely to be on the horizon when he does decide to hang up his boots.
 


And the former Scotland midfielder thinks Brown would be crazy to leave Celtic Park.

"I know he's coming to the end of his contract, but I am more than positive that in the next few weeks he will sign a new one for Celtic", he said on PLZ Soccer.


"I still think he's got another two or three years in him.

"And there's obviously going to be a coaching post there after it.

"So I think he would be crazy to even consider going elsewhere", Ferguson added.

Brown, 33, is the current PFA Scotland Player of the Year.
 