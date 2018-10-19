This Blackburn Player Is Big Threat To Us, Leeds United Legend Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has picked out Blackburn Rovers' Bradley Dack as a big threat for Leeds United on Saturday at Ewood Park.



Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa takes his side to Blackburn for a Championship clash as he looks for the Whites to return to winning ways, following their draw at Elland Road with Brentford before the international break.











Tony Mowbray's men will be looking to close the gap on Leeds to just two points with a win and Dack is likely to be key to any success Blackburn enjoy.



The midfielder has scored six goals in nine games for Blackburn so far this season and taken a total of 26 shots at goal.





Gray thinks Dack has a good all-round game and must be considered a threat to Leeds.



"When you look at what he does, he's an all-round player", the Leeds legend said on LUTV.



"He can pick the ball up and go past people, he's also a good passer of the ball.



"And his goal tally is big for someone who is playing in that position.



"He gets forward, he's a very useful player – a big threat to us."



Dack played a key role for Blackburn last season as he netted 18 goals in the club's promotion winning campaign in League One, and the former Gillingham man has carried his form into the Championship.

