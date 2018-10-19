XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/10/2018 - 22:05 BST

This Blackburn Player Is Big Threat To Us, Leeds United Legend Admits

 




Eddie Gray has picked out Blackburn Rovers' Bradley Dack as a big threat for Leeds United on Saturday at Ewood Park.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa takes his side to Blackburn for a Championship clash as he looks for the Whites to return to winning ways, following their draw at Elland Road with Brentford before the international break.




Tony Mowbray's men will be looking to close the gap on Leeds to just two points with a win and Dack is likely to be key to any success Blackburn enjoy.

The midfielder has scored six goals in nine games for Blackburn so far this season and taken a total of 26 shots at goal.
 


Gray thinks Dack has a good all-round game and must be considered a threat to Leeds.

"When you look at what he does, he's an all-round player", the Leeds legend said on LUTV.


"He can pick the ball up and go past people, he's also a good passer of the ball.

"And his goal tally is big for someone who is playing in that position.

"He gets forward, he's a very useful player – a big threat to us."

Dack played a key role for Blackburn last season as he netted 18 goals in the club's promotion winning campaign in League One, and the former Gillingham man has carried his form into the Championship.
 