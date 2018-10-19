XRegister
19/10/2018 - 11:11 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Face Obstacle In Winger Chase

 




Tottenham Hotspur have rekindled their interest in Brazilian winger Malcom, but the player is not yet in any mood to quit Barcelona.

Mauricio Pochettino has long been an admirer of Malcom and Spurs were heavily linked with wanting to sign him from Bordeaux in January and then in the summer.




But Spurs did not participate in the summer battle for his signature and Barcelona hijacked Roma's move for Malcom, a move which looked to be done and dusted.

Malcom though has struggled for game time at the Camp Nou and a loan move in January, potentially to Inter, has been floated.
 


Tottenham remain keen on Malcom though and, according to Catalan daily Sport, Pochettino is willing to splash out up to €50m to finally get his hands on the winger.

Spurs face an issue though.


It is claimed that Malcom is not yet in any mood to give up on his Barcelona adventure and wants to succeed at the Camp Nou.

It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian will have had a rethink by the time the January window opens.
 