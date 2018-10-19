We’ll Dominate Blackburn, I’m Confident – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray says he is brimming with confidence ahead of the Whites' meeting with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.



Marcelo Bielsa takes his men to Ewood Park for a Championship fixture as the domestic scene sparks back to life after the international break.











While Leeds have made a strong start to the season, Blackburn would move to within just two points of the Whites if they can take all three points on home turf.



But Gray expects Leeds to dominate proceedings at Ewood Park and expects the Whites to draw on over 7,000 travelling fans that will be in attendance.





"It will be a tough game, but it's a game away from home that I expect us to go and dominate", Gray said on LUTV.



"Big travelling support, that's a big thing for us when we go to places like Blackburn.



"I think we will pick the three points up.



"I am quite confident about this weekend", the Leeds legend added.



Leeds have taken the full three points on both of their last two visits to Ewood Park, with their last defeat at the ground coming four years ago, in 2014.



Both Leeds and Blackburn have won two of their last six matches across all competitions.

