We’ll Have To Pinch Ourselves That We’re Playing Sunderland, Shrewsbury Star Admits

Shrewsbury Town's players will need to pinch themselves to believe they are taking on Sunderland in a league clash, Omar Beckles has admitted.



The Black Cats' collapse in recent years means they are now in England's third tier and head to Shrewsbury on Saturday in a League One fixture.











Jack Ross' side are firm favourites to win promotion back to the Championship, but Sunderland have not pulled away from the pack so far and sit fifth in the standings.



Beckles is relishing the chance to host Sunderland and admits the game has something of a cup tie feel to it.





"I guess we’re still getting to grips with it [seeing Sunderland in League One]", Beckles was quoted as saying by the Shropshire Star.



"In the game we’ll still be pinching ourselves a bit, thinking ‘we’re playing against Sunderland!’ It almost feels like a cup game, maybe."



Sunderland have only lost one of their 12 League One games so far, however Shrewsbury will take heart from the fact Ross' men have managed to keep a clean sheet just once.



Shrewsbury meanwhile sit in 17th after winning just two of their 13 league matches this term.

