We’re Ready For Tottenham – West Ham Star Relishing Perfect Game

West Ham United winger Michail Antonio insists that the Hammers are ready to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, dubbing the meeting the "perfect game" to return to.



Manuel Pellegrini's men lost at Brighton on their last Premier League outing, but have had to wait for the chance to bounce back due to the international break.











Antonio believes that there is no better game to come back to than a derby clash against Spurs at the London Stadium and feels the break has helped his side to prepare well.



The former Nottingham Forest man also insists that despite the match at Brighton ending in defeat, there were positives for the Hammers to take, tempering the disappointment of the loss.





"It’s the perfect game to come back to", Antonio told his club's official site.



"It’s one of those games to come and show what we can do against a top team.



"We had a bad loss at Brighton. We tried hard and did what we could but we just started the game a bit slowly.



"When we got back into the game it was just a little bit late and we couldn’t get the goal.



"We missed a few opportunities but we definitely felt positive off the performance and we’re just going to keep moving forward and keep doing what we’re doing.



"We’ve trained hard during the international break, so now we’re ready for Spurs", the wide-man added.



The last Premier League meeting between the two clubs ended in a 1-1 draw, but Spurs did beat the Hammers on their last visit to the London Stadium.

