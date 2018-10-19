Yes, Spoke About Barcelona With Him – Jasper Cillessen On Spurs and Man City Target Matthijs de Ligt

Follow @insidefutbol





Jasper Cillessen has revealed that he spoke with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City target Matthijs de Ligt about Barcelona while on international duty.



The highly-rated teenage Ajax centre-back is on the agenda of a host of Europe's top clubs and a potential move to Barcelona, where he would link up with countryman Cillessen, has been mooted.











Ajax are keen to keep hold of De Ligt at present, but Cillessen admits that he has spoken to the defender about the Spanish giants.



Asked by Catalan daily Sport about whether De Ligt is of the standard to play for Barcelona, the goalkeeper said: "I spoke with him about it [Barcelona], he has the level, but he's still 19 years old."





However, Cillessen is not sure what Ajax's stance on De Ligt is at present, with director of football Marc Overmars a firm fan of the defender.



"I don't know because Overmars is in charge at Ajax, so I don't know what he wants [to let him leave].



"I also read he's not going anywhere [in January]."



Ajax are hoping to create a transfer auction when the time comes to let De Ligt move on and the centre-back could command a steep fee.



De Ligt despite his tender years already has ten senior Netherlands caps to his name.

