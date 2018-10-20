XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/10/2018 - 11:31 BST

Alvaro Morata Starts – Chelsea Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Chelsea have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Maurizio Sarri's side are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season and find themselves level on points with leaders Manchester City and third placed Liverpool.




The Blues must make do without defender Ethan Ampadu, who picked up an injury on international duty with Wales.

Sarri has big money signing Kepa between the sticks, while in central defence he sticks with David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger. In midfield, the Chelsea manager picks N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, while up top he has Eden Hazard, Willian and Alvaro Morata.

If the Italian boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Olivier Giroud and Pedro.

 


Chelsea Team vs Manchester United

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante, Willian, Hazard, Morata

Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Pedro, Zappacosta, Barkley, Fabregas, Giroud
 