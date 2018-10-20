Alvaro Morata Starts – Chelsea Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.



Maurizio Sarri's side are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season and find themselves level on points with leaders Manchester City and third placed Liverpool.











The Blues must make do without defender Ethan Ampadu, who picked up an injury on international duty with Wales.



Sarri has big money signing Kepa between the sticks, while in central defence he sticks with David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger. In midfield, the Chelsea manager picks N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, while up top he has Eden Hazard, Willian and Alvaro Morata.



If the Italian boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Olivier Giroud and Pedro.



Chelsea Team vs Manchester United



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante, Willian, Hazard, Morata



Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Pedro, Zappacosta, Barkley, Fabregas, Giroud

