Arsenal and Tottenham Both Prepared To Dig Deep To Tempt Mexico Star To Premier League

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to offer a lucrative deal in terms of salary, signing-on bonus and agent fees to secure FC Porto midfielder Hector Herrera.



The 28-year-old midfielder has a contract until the end of the season with Porto and he is not expected to sign a new deal, which will allow him to leave the club on a free transfer next summer.











Herrera caught the eye with his performances for Mexico in the World Cup and a number of clubs have been in touch with his agents to discuss a free transfer next year.



Inter and Roma have been keeping tabs on Herrera and even Crystal Palace and Watford have been linked with having an interest in the Mexico international.





However, at the moment it seems the midfielder could be on his way to north London next summer on a free transfer as according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Arsenal and Tottenham have pressed the accelerator in the chase.



Both north London clubs have prepared lucrative deals, which includes a high salary, a big signing on bonus and substantial agent fees, to gain the edge in the transfer race.



The money on offer from the north London duo is big and Herrera is believed to be weighing up joining either Arsenal or Tottenham next summer on a free transfer.



However, it remains to be seen whether any of his other suitors look to put in a competitive offer to rival Arsenal and Tottenham.

