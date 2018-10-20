Blocking Talents – Rangers Coach Agrees On Lack of Pathway at Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes that there are too many older players at Chelsea, blocking the pathway into the first team.



Chelsea have seen their youth teams flourish in recent years and win a host of trophies, with their work in developing players being lauded.











But Chelsea have been criticised for not pushing players from the youth ranks through to the first team on a regular basis and a number of talents have been forced to head away from Stamford Bridge to make the breakthrough.



Beale, a former Chelsea youth coach, agrees there is a lack of pathway as ready-made players are signed.





Asked on Twitter whether there are too many older players at Chelsea leading to the lack of a pathway, Beale replied: "Agree.



"Where those broke through and developed was far from PL level.



"They arrive here older and ready-made = block our talents.



"I'm pleased to see our boys taking opportunities to go abroad or take loan in FL to play/grow.



"This gen[eration] is hugely talented and not so happy to sit in 23s team."



Chelsea have a host of players out on loan and it remains to be seen how many have a future in the first team at Stamford Bridge.



The Blues currently have six English players in their first team squad, but just one was part of the matchday squad against Manchester United on Saturday.

