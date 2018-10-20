XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/10/2018 - 14:03 BST

Christian Eriksen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on rivals West Ham United in an away Premier League clash.

Mauricio Pochettino's side sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings after taking 18 points from their opening eight league games.




The Tottenham boss must make do without a number of players, with Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose and Dele Alli all out.

Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he picks Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez as the centre-back pairing. In midfield, Tottenham have Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko, while Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane.

If Pochettino wants to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Dembele, Eriksen, Son, Llorente
 