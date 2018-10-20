XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/10/2018 - 21:40 BST

David Luiz Outstanding Defensively Against Manchester United – Former Chelsea Star

 




Jason Cundy feels that David Luiz was outstanding defensively for Chelsea in their 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea took the lead in the Premier League fixture in the 21st minute through Antonio Rudiger, but were pegged back in the 55th minute when Anthony Martial struck for Jose Mourinho's men.




Manchester United then took the lead in the 73rd minute when Juan Mata beat Luiz for pace and linked up with Marcus Rashford to set up Martial for his second of the game.

Chelsea would not be beaten though and Ross Barkley popped up with a leveller deep into injury time.
 


Cundy thinks that Luiz will always on occasion do something rash, however he hailed a top notch display by the Brazilian against the Red Devils.

"I think you've got to accept that David will sometimes do something that is a little rash", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.


"But this season he has been outstanding and I remember his first time here when those sort of mistakes were on a game by game basis.

"There are just two I can think of.

"But today I thought he was outstanding defensively."

Luiz has found favour under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, forming a partnership with Rudiger in central defence.

The Brazilian is successfully keeping both Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen out of the team.
 