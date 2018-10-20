David Luiz Outstanding Defensively Against Manchester United – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cundy feels that David Luiz was outstanding defensively for Chelsea in their 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.



Chelsea took the lead in the Premier League fixture in the 21st minute through Antonio Rudiger, but were pegged back in the 55th minute when Anthony Martial struck for Jose Mourinho's men.











Manchester United then took the lead in the 73rd minute when Juan Mata beat Luiz for pace and linked up with Marcus Rashford to set up Martial for his second of the game.



Chelsea would not be beaten though and Ross Barkley popped up with a leveller deep into injury time.





Cundy thinks that Luiz will always on occasion do something rash, however he hailed a top notch display by the Brazilian against the Red Devils.



"I think you've got to accept that David will sometimes do something that is a little rash", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.



"But this season he has been outstanding and I remember his first time here when those sort of mistakes were on a game by game basis.



"There are just two I can think of.



"But today I thought he was outstanding defensively."



Luiz has found favour under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, forming a partnership with Rudiger in central defence.



The Brazilian is successfully keeping both Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen out of the team.

