For Me Ross Barkley Should Start Ahead of Mateo Kovacic – Former Chelsea Star

Jason Cundy believes that Ross Barkley deserves to be starting for Chelsea over Mateo Kovacic at present.



Barkley was named on the bench for Manchester United's visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Kovacic getting the nod to start alongside N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in the middle of the park.











Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri brought Barkley on for Kovacic in the 69th minute and the former Everton man did not disappoint, scoring the Blues' equaliser deep into injury time.



Cundy was pleased by what he saw from Barkley and the former Chelsea defender feels he should be starting over Kovacic.





He said on Chelsea TV: "He starts in my current best Chelsea eleven."



However, Cundy thinks Sarri has no decision made in his mind over who should definitely start.



He added: "I'm not sure he [Sarri] has made his mind up completely on Kovacic or Barkley."



Sarri has hailed the progress Barkley has made at Chelsea so far this season and the midfielder was recently handed a recall to the England squad.



The midfielder, 24, may be handed more game time by Sarri on Thursday when Chelsea take on BATE Borisov in the Europa League, offering him another chance to impress.

