06 October 2016

20/10/2018 - 17:21 BST

I’m Feeling Good – Erik Lamela Delights As He Puts West Ham To Sword

 




Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has conceded that he is enjoying his good run of form after coming through a torrid period of injury following his side’s 1-0 win over West Ham.

The Argentinian attacker scored the only goal of the game towards the end of the first half and earned three precious points for Tottenham at the London Stadium.




Lamela missed a year of football due to injury recently and only returned to the Tottenham side towards the end of last season, but he has hit good form lately for the north London side.

The attacker admits that he is feeling fit at the moment and has been enjoying his football after a dark period for his career when he was out injured.
 


Lamela was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I am feeling well, fortunately, I’m feeling good and my hips are good.

“I was injured a lot and now I’m feeling good and enjoying the moment. I’m happy as this is three more points for us.”


The Argentine stressed the importance of shot-stopper Hugo Lloris in goal during a difficult second half for Tottenham when their club captain's heroics earned them the three points against West Ham.

"Hugo Lloris did really well and I’m happy for him.

“The second half was hard for us and West Ham pushed us a lot but we always stayed in the game."
 