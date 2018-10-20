XRegister
06 October 2016

20/10/2018 - 21:12 BST

It’s Too Intricate – Former Leeds United Star Says Whites Always Have To Score Perfect Goal

 




Leeds United are always trying to score the perfect goal, something which stops the Whites scoring scuffy but necessary goals, Noel Whelan feels.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have won plaudits for their style of play this term, producing a number of impressive performances and placing themselves firmly in the promotion conversation.




Leeds went down to defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, losing 2-1 to mean they have now won just once in their last five Championship matches.

Whelan thinks that Leeds are always trying to score the perfect goal and do not have a plan to score scruffy goals when they cannot  work their way through with pretty football.
 


Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at Ewood Park: "I was speaking with Paul Williams beforehand, he's working here with West Bromwich Albion, having a little spy.

"We have to score the perfect goal.


"It is as simple as that. We have to score the perfect goal and that's what we had to do in the first half.

"We don't have that other plan, where you can put the ball into the box, you've got a big striker in the box causing problems and you've got a midfield player just coming onto the knockdowns, scruffy goals – you can't score good looking goals all the time.

"It's too intricate. You can't do that all the time, you just can't."

Leeds will have a chance to bounce back on Wednesday night when they play host to struggling Ipswich Town at Elland Road.

And the Whites' final October fixture is also at Elland Road, with Nottingham Forest the visitors next weekend.
 