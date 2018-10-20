Juan Mata Starts – Manchester United Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.



Mourinho has gone with the defensive pairing of Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof, with Ashley Young and Luke Shaw playing as the full-backs in what looks like a back four. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata will occupy with the midfield space to counter Chelsea's three-man midfield.











The Manchester United manager has gone with the forward partnership of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku away at Chelsea. He also has options such as Alexis Sanchez, Fred, Andreas Pereira and Ander Herrera to call upon if needed later in the game.



Mourinho will be looking to get a result at his old club Chelsea as he is aware one more defeat could add more fuel to the speculation of him getting the sack at Manchester United.



Manchester United Team vs Chelsea



De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Lukaku, Rashford



Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Pereira, Darmian, Herrera, Fred, Sanchez

