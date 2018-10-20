Juventus Step Up Interest In Tottenham Hotspur Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are stepping up on their interest in signing Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.



The 22-year-old Danish centre-back has been earning rave reviews for his performances this season, helping Sampdoria make a strong start in Serie A.











Conceding just four goals in their first eight league games, Sampdoria currently have the best defence in the Italian top tier and Andersen’s role has been a key feature of their rearguard.



The Dane’s impressive showing in Serie A has led to interest from several clubs in Italy and abroad, with Tottenham keeping tabs on him.





Roma and Inter are also keen on snaring him away from Sampdoria, but according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Juventus are taking concrete steps towards signing Andersen.



They are stepping up on their scouting of the Danish centre-half and the defender is expected to emerge as Juventus’ priority target before the next summer transfer window.



The Italian champions are looking to recruit a young centre-back in the upcoming windows and Andersen is emerging as one of their options.



The Denmark Under-21 defender has a contract until 2021 with Sampdoria.

