Marko Arnautovic Unlucky Not To Score Against Tottenham, West Ham Star Insists

West Ham defender Declan Rice feels that Marko Arnautovic was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet against Tottenham Hotspur, after the Hammers went down 1-0.



An Erik Lamela goal in the 44th minute earned Tottenham the three points against West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League fixture.











West Ham mounted pressure on Spurs' defence in the second half, but were halted by a resolute Tottenham rearguard and a brilliant Hugo Lloris in goal, who kept out Arnautovic three times in the second half.



The Frenchman’s brilliance protected Tottenham’s narrow lead and while Rice admits that Lloris is a top goalkeeper, he feels his team-mate was unlucky not to score.





The Hammer was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I thought it was a tight game and it was a sloppy goal to concede from a cross.



"Marko Arnautovic kept trying, but Hugo Lloris is a top 'keeper and Arnie was unlucky today.”



West Ham remained 15th in the league table, just two points ahead of the relegation scrap, but Rice believes his side have been steadily improving over the course of the last few weeks.



He feels it is still very early in the season and West Ham will have an opportunity to climb up the table.



"We are improving 100% and playing with intensity.



"We are creating chances.



“We are only nine games in and hopefully we can go to Leicester and get the three points there."

