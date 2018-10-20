Now Be Consistent – Mauricio Pochettino’s Message For Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has challenged Erik Lamela to become more consistent after the Argentine forward played a starring role in Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.



The first half was a tough-fought encounter with both teams defending well to keep each other at bay. The home side were resolute and limited Tottenham to just half chances with Harry Kane and company rarely getting a clear shot on goal because of the way Manuel Pellegrini’s men played inside the box.











The game looked to be going into the break at 0-0, but the visitors broke the deadlock towards the end of the first half. Moussa Sissoko did well on the right flank to create a chance for Lamela, who slotted the ball beyond Lukasz Fabianski’s reach in the 44th minute to give Tottenham the lead.



West Ham came out positive in the second half and were denied an equaliser by Hugo Lloris, who kept out Marko Arnautovic’s top-corner-bound header in the 48th minute.





The Tottenham captain was again in action on the hour mark when he kept another goal-bound effort from Arnautovic out to keep Spurs’ narrow lead at the London Stadium intact.



West Ham continued to build pressure on Tottenham, who retreated further into their own half as the game progressed. But the Hammers were not able to create clear-cut chances and Spurs defended well to protect their lead.



However, in the final minutes, West Ham created one more chance through Arnautovic to level things up towards the end. But Lloris was again the difference as he continued to deny the Austrian.



The Frenchman’s second-half heroics in the Tottenham goal earned the maximum points for his side.



Pochettino conceded that his Tottenham side suffered under the pressure West Ham put them under in the second half, but he is delighted with the three points.



He said in a press conference after the game: “I think the first half we deserved to have maybe one or two more goals.



“The second half West Ham pushed the lines, was very offensive and competitive. We suffered a little bit.



“It is an amazing victory for us.”



Pochettino is delighted with Lamela’s form, but admits that it can change on any day for any player.



The Tottenham boss wants the attacker to become more consistent after coming through a harrowing injury layoff.



“The form of the players sometimes change, it is difficult to explain.



"We believe in him, trust in him, he is more mature every year.



“More relaxed,more calm, he now needs to be consistent.



“He’s had a lot of injuries.



"Last season was tough for him but with patience, belief, and care about the player, that is the most important.”

