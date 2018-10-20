Olivier Ntcham Starts – Celtic Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Neil Lennon's Hibernian outfit in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.



Brendan Rodgers' side find themselves sitting in third in the Premiership table, with 16 points from their eight league games, one fewer than second placed Hibernian.











To tackle Hibs, Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon in goal, while at the back the Bhoys have Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney as full-backs, along with Filip Benkovic and Dedryck Boyata as centre-backs.



Further up the pitch, Celtic go with Scott Brown, Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham in midfield, while James Forrest and Callum McGregor support Odsonne Edouard.



Rodgers has a bench full of options if he needs to make changes, with Scott Sinclair and Ryan Christie two of those available.



Celtic Team vs Hibernian



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Benkovic, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Rogic, Forrest, McGregor, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Simunovic, Sinclair, Gamboa, Morgan, Christie, Kouassi

