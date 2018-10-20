XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/10/2018 - 13:47 BST

Olivier Ntcham Starts – Celtic Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Hibernian
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Neil Lennon's Hibernian outfit in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers' side find themselves sitting in third in the Premiership table, with 16 points from their eight league games, one fewer than second placed Hibernian.




To tackle Hibs, Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon in goal, while at the back the Bhoys have Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney as full-backs, along with Filip Benkovic and Dedryck Boyata as centre-backs.

Further up the pitch, Celtic go with Scott Brown, Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham in midfield, while James Forrest and Callum McGregor support Odsonne Edouard.

Rodgers has a bench full of options if he needs to make changes, with Scott Sinclair and Ryan Christie two of those available.

 


Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Benkovic, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Rogic, Forrest, McGregor, Edouard

Substitutes: Bain, Simunovic, Sinclair, Gamboa, Morgan, Christie, Kouassi
 