XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/10/2018 - 14:02 BST

Robert Snodgrass Starts – West Ham Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham have revealed the team they will send onto the London Stadium pitch to take on rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League game this afternoon.

The Hammers saw their progress stopped before the international break when suffering defeat against Brighton and will be looking to bounce back.




Boss Manuel Pellegrini goes with Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while he selects Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena as his centre-back pairing.

In midfield, Pellegrini trusts in Declan Rice, Robert Snodgrass and Mark Noble, while Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson support Marko Arnautovic.

The West Ham manager has a bench full of options if he wants to make changes, with Michail Antonio and Javier Hernandez two options.

 


West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Snodgrass, Noble, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Arnautovic

Substitutes: Adrian, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Masuaku, Diangana, Antonio, Hernandez
 