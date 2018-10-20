Robert Snodgrass Starts – West Ham Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham have revealed the team they will send onto the London Stadium pitch to take on rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League game this afternoon.



The Hammers saw their progress stopped before the international break when suffering defeat against Brighton and will be looking to bounce back.











Boss Manuel Pellegrini goes with Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while he selects Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena as his centre-back pairing.



In midfield, Pellegrini trusts in Declan Rice, Robert Snodgrass and Mark Noble, while Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson support Marko Arnautovic.



The West Ham manager has a bench full of options if he wants to make changes, with Michail Antonio and Javier Hernandez two options.



West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Snodgrass, Noble, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Arnautovic



Substitutes: Adrian, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Masuaku, Diangana, Antonio, Hernandez

