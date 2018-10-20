Roma Considering January Swoop For Fulham Admired Ligue 1 Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are considering making a move for Fulham linked winger Maxwel Cornet during the January transfer window.



Cornet was on Roma’s radar in the summer as well and he was one of the players they probed the possibility of signing when they were looking to bring in a new winger ahead of the start of the new season.











The 22-year-old has made six appearances for Lyon this season in the league, but none of them came in the starting eleven as he continues to get treated as an option from the bench.



The lack of regular game time has frustrated the winger and there are suggestions that he could consider an offer to leave the Ligue 1 giants during the January transfer window.





And according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Roma are keeping close tabs on his situation and are considering a swoop in the winter to take the Frenchman to Italy this winter.



Roma sporting director Monchi is alive to the situation and is considering his options ahead of the January window.



However, the Serie A giants could face considerable competition for Cornet’s signature as he has his suitors in the Premier League as well, with Fulham believed to be interested.



The 22-year-old has a contract until 2021 with Lyon.

