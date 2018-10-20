XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/10/2018 - 11:01 BST

Tyler Roberts Plays, Pablo Hernandez On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Blackburn Rovers Confirmed

 




Fixture: Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their side and substitutes to go up against Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers outfit at Ewood Park this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were held to a draw by Brentford before the international break and will be keen to return to winning ways in front of over 7,000 Leeds fans at Ewood Park.




Leeds remain without the injured Luke Ayling, Barry Douglas, Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown.

Bielsa goes with Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, while Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson line up at the back, with Gaetano Berardi back in the team. Kalvin Phillips starts in midfield, along with Mateusz Klich. Further up the pitch, Samu Saiz, Kemar Roofe and Ezgjan Alioski support Tyler Roberts.

The Leeds boss can make changes if needed, with a substitutes bench including Pablo Hernandez and Lewis Baker.

 


Leeds United Team vs Blackburn Rovers

Peacock-Farrell, Berardi, Dallas, Jansson, Cooper, Klich, Phillips, Alioski, Saiz, Roofe, Roberts

Substitutes: Blackman, Forshaw, Pearce, Hernandez, Baker, Clarke, Shackleton
 