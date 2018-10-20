We Need More Quality In Squad – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has admitted he feels the Whites need to add more quality to their squad.



Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa opted to go into the season with a small squad and call on players from the Under-23 ranks if needed.











The Whites have suffered injuries to first team stars of late, stretching their resources, but did have defender Gaetano Berardi and striker Kemar Roofe fit again for Saturday's Championship trip to Blackburn Rovers.



Both were handed starts by Bielsa at Ewood Park, but were unable to stop Leeds going down to a 2-1 defeat.





Whelan believes the Leeds squad is light on numbers in several areas and also on quality, with a big target man striker a priority addition for him.



"I still think we need a bit more quality in the squad. I still think we're lacking in certain areas, but I do think we need to have a different kind of out ball, a bigger striker", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"We do loads of great work up to the 18-yard box.



"But when you're in wide areas and you look inside the box and all you can see is [Samu] Saiz, [Ezgjan] Alioski and Roofe, no disrespect to them, they are not imposing.



"All you can see are centre halves and six footers. So why would you want to put the ball in the box? So then you come out again and it's tippy-tappy."



Following their defeat at Ewood Park, Leeds now sit in fourth place in the Championship table.



They are next in action at Elland Road against the division's bottom club, Ipswich Town, on Wednesday night.

