We Need This And We Haven’t Got It – Former Leeds Star’s Assessment After Blackburn Loss

Noel Whelan has bemoaned Leeds United not having a physical striker able to mix it with opposing central defenders following the Whites' 2-1 loss at Blackburn Rovers.



Marcelo Bielsa's men came up short on their trip to Ewood Park in the Championship on Saturday, despite being roared on by 7,500 travelling fans.











While Leeds enjoyed good play at times, Blackburn were value for the win and Whelan thinks the Whites lacked a plan B.



And the former Leeds forward insists that there is no one in the squad who can rough up opposing defenders.





He said on BBC Radio Leeds: "You've got to have another plan. You've got to have that striker who's going to rise above people and really test centre halves.



"Yes we test them, but in a different kind of way.



"But when you need that little bit of rough and tough, we haven't got it.



"That little bit of someone who's going to knock people around, someone for who you can put balls into the box and you know he's got half a chance.



"A Lee Chapman kind of type."



Leeds did splash the cash to sign striker Patrick Bamford in the summer, however he is sidelined through injury.



The former Chelsea man is though not a striker known for his physicality.

