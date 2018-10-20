We’ll Take It – Jurgen Klopp Satisfied With Liverpool Win At Huddersfield

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will take his side's 1-0 win away at Huddersfield Town, with the Reds putting in a lacklustre display.



Klopp warned ahead of the trip to face David Wagner's side of the difficult nature of the task in front of his team and Liverpool struggled to get a grip on the game.











The visitors took the lead though in the 24th minute as Mohamed Salah scored his 50th goal in English football.



Xherdan Shaqiri played in the striker and he finished well with a low effort past past Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.





No further goals arrived, despite both sides enjoying chances and Liverpool claimed the three points which means they are level on points with league leaders Manchester City.



Klopp admits the game was far from a classic for Liverpool, but he is happy with the win.



"It was a good game from Huddersfield and not so good game from us. So we'll take it", he told BT Sport.



"I sometimes look frustrated on the touchline even if were winning.



"The performance wasn't 100% it looked like we could have scored in six or seven situations but we needed one better pass.



"We did lots of good things and then the last pass wasn't good.



"How can I explain that? I need to look back at the game. The players weren't great with their last pass."



Liverpool will now prepare to return to Champions League action with a clash against Red Star Belgrade at Anfield on Wednesday.

