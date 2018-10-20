What Top Additions – Rangers Coach Impressed With Chelsea Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has lauded Chelsea pair Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic for the impact they have had at Stamford Bridge so far this season.



The Blues landed both Jorginho and Kovacic in the summer transfer window, signing the Italy midfielder from Napoli, while agreeing a loan deal with Real Madrid for the Croatian.











Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has handed the pair regular game time and both were named in the starting eleven for the Blues' 2-2 draw at home against Manchester United on Saturday.



Beale, a former Chelsea youth coach who is now on Steven Gerrard's staff at Rangers, was watching the match and took to social media to salute Jorginho and Kovacic.





He wrote on Twitter: "Jorginho has been excellent in the transformation of Chelsea’s style.



"But so has Mateo Kovacic – love watching him play."



Beale also believes that having Kovacic and Jorginho in the Premier League will help younger players.



"Both are top additions to the PL and “learning mentors” for young players in our academies."



Jorginho has made nine appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this term, scoring once.



Kovacic however is yet to open his Chelsea goalscoring account.

