Xherdan Shaqiri Starts – Liverpool Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Huddersfield Town in an away Premier League fixture this evening.



The Reds played out a 0-0 draw against Manchester City before the international break and will be keen to return to winning ways against the struggling Terriers.











Naby Keita has been ruled out with injury.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp selects Alisson in goal, while in defence he places his trust in the centre-back pairing of Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk. James Milner has passed a fitness test and is included, while Adam Lallana also plays. Xherdan Shaqiri, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge are up top.



If Klopp wants to make any changes then he can look to his bench, where options available for selection include Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.



Liverpool Team vs Huddersfield Town



Alisson, Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Lallana, Shaqiri, Salah, Sturridge



Substitutes: Mignolet, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Origi, Matip, Alexander-Arnold

