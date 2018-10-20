You Just Can’t Defend Set Pieces Like That – Former Leeds Star Slams Whites’ Defending

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has blasted Leeds United's defending from set pieces in their 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.



It took just two minutes for Danny Graham to put Rovers ahead when he got his head to a corner from Harrison Reed.











Leeds equalised on the stroke of half time following a slick team move which was finished off by Mateusz Klich.



It was another set piece which was Leeds' undoing as Darragh Lenihan converted with another header in the 70th minute.





The defeat means that Leeds have won just one of their last five Championship games, suffering defeats against Blackburn and Birmingham City, along with being held to draws by Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford.



For Whelan, Leeds did not deserve anything at Ewood Park as they did not defend properly from set pieces.



"You cannot defend like that against set pieces, that poorly, that weak and expect to come out with anything at the end of the day", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"And you can't just turn up for 45 minutes because in the first half we created nothing – we just weren't at the races.



"I think we can play football, but can we mix it at times? Do we like that little bit of rough and tough? Not so much."



Whelan thinks the Blackburn side are nothing special and the match at Ewood Park was a golden opportunity to collect more Championship points.



"This isn't a great Blackburn side. They are organised. They'll do their best.



"But this was a great opportunity for Leeds United to come here and really bridge the gap at the top."

