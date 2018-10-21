Don’t Think He Can Keep Up With Jurgen Klopp’s Pace – Liverpool Legend On Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McMahon has revealed he does not think Adam Lallana can keep up with the style Jurgen Klopp wants to play on a game by game basis.



Klopp gave Lallana his first start for Liverpool since 6th March when he named him in the starting eleven to take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday.











Lallana, who has struggled with injury issues over the last 12 months, completed 69 minutes in the 1-0 win before being replaced by Brazilian Fabinho.



McMahon does not believe that the 30-year-old will be able to keep up with the pace of Liverpool's game under Klopp, meaning the German has big decisions to make.





"It's where he fits into the system now because it's a high energy game Liverpool play, everybody's intense", McMahon said on LFC TV.



"Can Lallana keep up with that pace, game in game out? I don't think so because he's more technical.



"I think he's got to make big decisions on Adam."



Lallana is under contract with Liverpool for a further two years, but has made just two appearances, over 72 minutes, for the Reds this season.



Liverpool are next in action at Anfield on Wednesday night when they play host to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League and it remains to be seen if Lallana will be handed more playing time.

