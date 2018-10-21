XRegister
06 October 2016

21/10/2018 - 13:22 BST

He’s On Fire, It’s Unbelievable – Tottenham Hotspur Star Seriously Impressed With Team-Mate

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has dubbed team-mate Erik Lamela's form "unbelievable" and admits the Argentine is on fire, after he scored Spurs' goal in a 1-0 win at West Ham United on Saturday.

Lamela only returned to the Tottenham line-up towards the end of last season after missing more than a year of football because of a persistent hip injury.




The Argentine has hit form this season, scoring five goals in seven games, and scored the solitary goal in Tottenham’s win over local rivals West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Lamela has been getting praise for the way he has worked through a horror injury and still reached a level of form where he is producing consistently for Tottenham again.
 


Dembele believes it is the attacker’s robust mentality that has helped him to keep improving and he is finally showcasing the undoubted ability he always possessed, admitting at present he is on fire.

“Fire! My friend, it's unbelievable,” the Belgian told Spurs TV when asked about Lamela being on fire.


“He’s helping us a lot – skills, goals, and work rate, everything we can ask from a top player like him.

“Everyone knows he has a strong mentality and that’s why he’s improved a lot and you can see he’s so important for us and we always knew this.

“We’re happy he’s showing the world what he’s capable of.”

Lamela has netted three goals in five Premier League appearances for Tottenham this season and has also netted once each in the Champions League and the EFL Cup.
 