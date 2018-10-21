He’s Top Class, Never Doubted It – Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that he never had doubts about Odsonne Edouard’s ability following his goalscoring heroics against Hibernian on Saturday.



The Frenchman joined Celtic in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal for a big money fee, but many feel he is yet to justify his billing at Parkhead.











The striker had only two league goals until Saturday, where he was on song against Hibernian and marked his performance with two goals in a 4-2 win for Celtic.



Despite his perceived lack of goals this season, Rodgers insisted that he never doubted the striker's ability and believes his numbers could have been better had he played as a hitman in all the games.





He lauded the versatility Edouard brings to his forward line and feels the Frenchman helps the other intelligent attackers to play better with his presence in the team.



“Odsonne is a top-class player", Rodgers told the club’s official website.



"I’ve never had any doubt about that.



"He’s played out of position at times in playing off the left side.



“When you look at his stats when he plays as a striker, he’s a goalscorer. He could have had three of four goals.



“He showed fluency in his attack and our intelligent players work off that.”



Edouard has scored eight goals in 16 appearances for Celtic in all competitions this season.

