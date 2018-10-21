If That’s Huddersfield’s Best It’s Not Good Enough – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve McMahon thinks Huddersfield Town are going to be relegated from the Premier League this season after watching them in action against the Reds.



Jurgen Klopp warned of a tough test for Liverpool at the John Smith's Stadium and the Reds only narrowly took all three points courtesy of a Mohamed Salah goal.











Liverpool were off colour throughout and only had 52 per cent possession against the Premier League strugglers, who registered more attempts at goal than the Reds.



McMahon acknowledges that Liverpool put in a poor display, something which he feels means that Huddersfield are going down as they could not take anything from the game despite it.





The former Liverpool midfielder said on LFC TV: "If that's the best they can do without scoring then they are in big trouble.



"They will be slapping each other on the back and shaking hands and thinking we should have got something out of that game.



"If that's their best then it's not good enough.



"And they couldn't beat a very poor Liverpool side.



"So in my opinion Huddersfield will get relegated this season."



David Wagner's side have yet to win a game in the Premier League this season, picking up only three points from their nine matches in the top flight so far.



They next travel to Watford.

