I’m Like A Really Bad Rio Ferdinand, Rangers Star Says

Rangers defender Connor Goldson believes he is like Rio Ferdinand, on a very poor day for the Manchester United legend.



The Ibrox outfit swooped to sign the boyhood Liverpool fan from Premier League side Brighton in the summer transfer window and he put pen to paper to a four-year deal in Glasgow.











Goldson has impressed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and is regularly named as one of the side's two centre-backs.



The defender has won plaudits from Gerrard for his role in making Rangers defensively solid, but the centre-back does not want to blow his own trumpet.





Asked who he would compare himself to on Rangers TV, Goldson replied: "I can't say Rio Ferdinand, I'm nowhere near that good.



"Let's say a really bad Rio Ferdinand."



Goldson has already made 20 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season, despite it only being October.



He played a big role in Rangers qualifying for the Europa League group stage, making eight appearances in the qualifiers and chipping in with a goal.

